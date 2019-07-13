Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLI. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.48. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.69.

In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,734.48).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.