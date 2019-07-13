LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered LG Display from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in LG Display by 55.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 67.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 79.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.