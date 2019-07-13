Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LMRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

LMRK stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 182.88% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 72,676 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.