Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Numis Securities cut their price target on shares of Lekoil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.73 ($12.31).

LAND opened at GBX 837.80 ($10.95) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 838.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -52.04. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 784.20 ($10.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 957.20 ($12.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.86%.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £39,527 ($51,649.03). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.60) per share, with a total value of £26,640 ($34,809.88).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

