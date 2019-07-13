KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $28,463.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,416,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,537,163 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

