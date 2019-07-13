Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

