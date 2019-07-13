KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. KLX Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1457900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $439,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $189,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $211,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $4,079,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $1,935,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLXE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

