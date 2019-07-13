Kion Group’s (KGX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.47 ($70.31).

Shares of KGX opened at €51.62 ($60.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.56. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

