Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the May 30th total of 160,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. 72,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 19.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Kimball International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 357,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.