KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.01.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,893. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 456,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 80,945 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 237,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 91,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,330,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

