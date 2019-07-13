Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $463.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.