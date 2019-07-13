JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,200 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,224.41 ($42.13).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,391 ($44.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,391.36.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

