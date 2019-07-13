JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

JKS stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $570.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $845.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.85 million. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.35%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 112,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $3,317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 333,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 97,192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

