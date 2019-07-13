Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Now Covered by Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) in a report published on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.27.

JAG stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Kleckner sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $44,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,240.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $265,073. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 778.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

