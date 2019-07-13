Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.40. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $98.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $92,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

