Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.91. 874,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $25.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

