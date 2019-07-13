INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.90 Per Share

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IAT opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.48. INVESCO Asia Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.94 ($3.92). The stock has a market cap of $204.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.25.

About INVESCO Asia Trust

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

