Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NYSE:IPG opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.32.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director David M. Thomas acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 951,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 350,133 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,325,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

