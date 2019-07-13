Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $66.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.12 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.