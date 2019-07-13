Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.