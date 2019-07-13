Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 20,148 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,347,699.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,391,219.40.

On Thursday, May 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 4,824 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $325,282.32.

On Thursday, May 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,371,272.88.

SGEN opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.05. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,231,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,042,300,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,258,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,196,000 after purchasing an additional 69,251 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 847,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

