Insider Selling: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Sells £92,051.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £92,051.80 ($120,281.98).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($392.00).

On Friday, May 31st, Lucy Tilley acquired 71 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £429.55 ($561.28).

On Wednesday, May 15th, Lucy Tilley acquired 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, for a total transaction of £294 ($384.16).

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.88 million and a P/E ratio of 24.51. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 595.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAB1. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

