Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Sells 7,519 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $100,228.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Allison Lowrie sold 7,511 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $97,492.78.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,567 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $103,213.88.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,595 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $111,950.30.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,613 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $114,804.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,573 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $112,156.13.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,575 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $107,792.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Allison Lowrie sold 7,592 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $112,589.36.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,602 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $115,018.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,698 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $141,797.16.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,664 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $131,590.88.

Shares of ANGI opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.03.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

