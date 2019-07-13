Insider Buying: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Purchases 395,000 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider David D. Smith bought 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.15. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBGI. Wolfe Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

