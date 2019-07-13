Insider Buying: Resources & Energy Group Ltd (ASX:REZ) Insider Buys A$500,000.00 in Stock

Resources & Energy Group Ltd (ASX:REZ) insider Gavin Rezos acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($354,609.93).

ASX:REZ opened at A$0.05 ($0.04) on Friday. Resources & Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of A$0.11 ($0.07).

Get Resources & Energy Group alerts:

Resources & Energy Group Company Profile

Resources & Energy Group Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of suitable mineral deposits, including gold and silver. The Company’s segments include Geothermal, Gold and Other. The Company has mining sites in Western Australian and Queensland. The Company has two mines in either an exploration or development phase.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Resources & Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources & Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.