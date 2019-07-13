Insider Buying: Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) Insider Acquires A$166,400.00 in Stock

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) insider Gregory (Greg) Vesey purchased 640,000 shares of Liquefied Natural Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$166,400.00 ($118,014.18).
Shares of ASX:LNG opened at A$0.25 ($0.17) on Friday. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of A$0.88 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of $140.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.27.
About Liquefied Natural Gas
