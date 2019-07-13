Insider Buying: Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) Insider Acquires A$166,400.00 in Stock

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) insider Gregory (Greg) Vesey purchased 640,000 shares of Liquefied Natural Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$166,400.00 ($118,014.18).

Shares of ASX:LNG opened at A$0.25 ($0.17) on Friday. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of A$0.88 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of $140.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.27.

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

