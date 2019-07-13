Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 566.78 ($7.41).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISAT shares. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Inmarsat alerts:

ISAT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 559.60 ($7.31). 2,793,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a 12 month low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 547.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.