Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €17.50 by Oddo Bhf

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €17.50 ($20.35) price target from equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Societe Generale cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.48 ($24.97).

Shares of IFXA stock opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

