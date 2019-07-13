Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $402,071,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,734,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,287,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,233,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.48. 1,184,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,142. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

