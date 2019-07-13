II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Shaker Sadasivam bought 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $493,477.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,111.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 223,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 287,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.41.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.93 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

