II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.78.
In related news, Director Shaker Sadasivam bought 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $493,477.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,111.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.41.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.93 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.
