IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IEC Electronics Corp. is a full service, ISO 9001 and 9002 certified, contract manufacturer employing state-of-the-art production utilizing both surface mount and pin-through-hole technology. IEC offers its customers a wide range of manufacturing and management services, on either a turnkey or consignment basis, including design prototyping, material procurement and control, concurrent engineering services, manufacturing and test engineering support, statistical quality assurance and complete resource management. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of IEC stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. IEC Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million.

In other IEC Electronics news, CFO Thomas L. Barbato bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Butler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,184.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,860.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in IEC Electronics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IEC Electronics in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in IEC Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 266,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

