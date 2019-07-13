Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 297.25 Average PT from Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 297.25 ($3.88).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBST. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) price objective (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

IBST traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 237.20 ($3.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,869,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.80 ($3.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

