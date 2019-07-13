Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.02.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 2,685,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,595. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.