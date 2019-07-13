Hydrogen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $405,355.00 (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, IDAX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00275594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.01346051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00027979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00124617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, CoinEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, BitMart, IDAX, Token Store, DEx.top and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

