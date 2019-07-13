Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CSFB raised Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.15.

TSE:HSE opened at C$12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.60. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.18 and a 1 year high of C$22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

