HSBC Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anaplan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ontex Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.33 ($2.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

