Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Lawrence K. Fish acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 91.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $94,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 503,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,995. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $661.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.61 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

