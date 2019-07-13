Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $18.60. 451,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 51.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 515.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

