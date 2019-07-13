Head-To-Head Comparison: TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) vs. HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HomeTown Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TowneBank pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares TowneBank and HomeTown Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 22.24% 9.31% 1.27% HomeTown Bankshares 15.10% 8.74% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of HomeTown Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of HomeTown Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and HomeTown Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $613.42 million 3.21 $133.79 million $1.98 13.78 HomeTown Bankshares $26.19 million 3.18 $3.95 million N/A N/A

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTown Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TowneBank and HomeTown Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 2 0 0 2.00 HomeTown Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

TowneBank currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.09%. Given TowneBank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than HomeTown Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

TowneBank has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTown Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TowneBank beats HomeTown Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 27, 2019, it operated 41 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About HomeTown Bankshares

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital consisting of inventory and receivables; business expansion loans, such as real estate acquisition and improvement loans; and loans for the purchase of equipment and machinery. It also offers consumer loans and lines of credit comprising secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; fixed and floating-rate mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans, as well as consumer residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers investment products and financial advisory services; insurance products and services; private banking services; and safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, overdraft protection, check cards, credit cards, and merchant card services, as well as Internet banking services, such as online bill pay and mobile banking services. Its market area primarily consists of the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, and the City of Salem, Virginia; and contiguous counties, including Botetourt, Bedford, Franklin, and Montgomery, Virginia. As of March 30, 2018, the company provided its products and services through six locations in Virginia. HomeTown Bankshares Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

