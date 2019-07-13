Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.16 ($10.65).

Deutz stock opened at €6.29 ($7.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.94. Deutz has a twelve month low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

