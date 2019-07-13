Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GURE remained flat at $$0.93 during trading on Friday. 59,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,516. The company has a quick ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 34.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

