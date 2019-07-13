GSX Techedu Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 16th (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu’s (NYSE:GSX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 16th. GSX Techedu had issued 19,800,000 shares in its public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $207,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GSX stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

