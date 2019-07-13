GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 30th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 92,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,956. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $158,606.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 933,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Yau sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $85,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 103.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 154,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.