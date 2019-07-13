Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Up 31.0% in June

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 30th total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,682 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $56,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at $158,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $816,751 over the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 738.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 235.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,735. The stock has a market cap of $831.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.05. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

