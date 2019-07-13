Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPOR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPOR stock opened at GBX 698.20 ($9.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 704.88. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.