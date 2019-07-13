Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 7,200 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($94.08) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($38.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,211.11 ($94.23).
RB stock opened at GBX 6,595 ($86.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,384.22. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.