Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 7,200 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($94.08) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($38.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,211.11 ($94.23).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,595 ($86.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,384.22. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 146 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 1,076 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, for a total transaction of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

