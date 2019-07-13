Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IPL Plastics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

