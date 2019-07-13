Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush set a $79.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.41. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 171,711 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $12,651,666.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 418,812 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $30,179,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,843,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,642,656 shares of company stock valued at $114,057,554 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,454,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,545,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,246,994,000 after buying an additional 816,394 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5,774.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 640,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,529,000 after buying an additional 629,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,916,000 after buying an additional 295,060 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 699.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.