Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

AAP opened at $158.58 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,117,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,974,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,540,000 after buying an additional 973,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,194,000 after buying an additional 644,911 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 934,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,222,000 after buying an additional 573,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

