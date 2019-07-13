Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Buy Rating at GMP Securities

Kellogg (NYSE:K)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at GMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge cut Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

NYSE K opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $5,781,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

